President Bolsonaro starts a four-day visit to India from Friday

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will embark on a four-day visit to India on Friday, mainly as Chief Guest on Republic Day and to explore ways to strengthen trade ties at a time when both major economies were affected by delays.

During his first visit to India, after he assumed power, Mr Bolsonaro will be accompanied by seven ministers, top officials and a large business delegation. “President of Brazil Jair Messias Bolsonaro will make a state visit to India from January 24 to 27 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will be the main guest of the 71st Republic Parade of India on January 26, “the Foreign Ministry said.

President Bolsonaro, a former captain of the army, won a landslide victory in the presidential elections in Brazil in October 2018 and took the reins of the country in January last year. “This visit is expected to further strengthen and strengthen the multi-faceted ties between India and Brazil,” the ministry said.

The last presidential visit from Brazil was by President Michel Temer in October 2016 on the sidelines of the eighth BRICS summit in Goa. Mr Modi visited Brazil in November to attend the XI BRICS summit.

Presidential banquet

Brazilian presidents led the Republican Day Parades in 1996 and 2004. On Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind will hold discussions with Mr. Bolsonaro and also organize a banquet for him. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Jaishankar will also appeal to the Brazilian leader.

On January 21, Mr. Bolsonaro will address a group of Indian and Brazilian business leaders at the India-Brazil Business Forum, according to the MEA. The ties between India and Brazil have improved considerably in recent years. The volume of bilateral trade was $ 8.2 billion in 2018-19. This included $ 3.8 billion in Indian exports to Brazil and $ 4.4 million in imports from India. Both governments believe that there is enormous potential to further improve bilateral trade.

“Both parties will focus on stimulating trade and investment during the visit,” an official said. The most important Indian exports to Brazil include agrochemicals, synthetic yarns, auto parts and components, pharmaceutical products and petroleum products. Brazilian exports to India include crude oil, gold, vegetable oil, sugar and bulk minerals and ores.

The Indian investments in Brazil amounted to approximately $ 6 billion and the Brazilian investments in India are estimated at $ 1 billion in 2018. Brazilian investments in India are mainly in the automotive, IT, mining, energy and biofuels sectors. India has invested in the IT, pharmaceutical, energy, agricultural, mining and engineering sectors of Brazil.

“Our bilateral relationships are based on a common global vision, shared democratic values ​​and a commitment to promote the economic growth of both countries,” the MEA said. Bilateral ties became a strategic partnership in 2006, announcing a new phase in relations between India and Brazil. “The relationships are not only strong at the bilateral level, but also in multilateral forums such as BRICS, IBSA, G-20 and in multilateral bodies, particularly the UN,” the MEA said.

Both countries were also strong contenders for permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council.

