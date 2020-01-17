Presenters of the Producers Guild Awards include Al Pacino and Robert De Niro

advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Melissa McCarthy are among the moderators of the Producers Guild of America Awards on Saturday.

The guild announced on Friday that other moderators were Jane Fonda, Taika Waititi, Laura Dern, Constance Wu, and Kaitlyn Dever. The show will also hold a live stream on the Entertainment Tonight YouTube channel for the first time on the red carpet.

The awards will be presented at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

advertisement

The Producers Guild Awards have previously predicted the Academy Awards. In 21 of the last 30 years, the PGA winner has corresponded with the Oscar for Best Picture, including “Green Book” and “The Shape of Water” in the past two years.

Brad Pitt and Octavia Spencer will be some of the stars honored for their work at the ceremony.

Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

advertisement