Presentation of the J-Live | The latest hip hop news, music and media

Hip-hop wired recently entered the audio curation arena with our Certified Fresh Finds playlist. With the help of Triple Threat MC, DJ and producer J-Live, We present you the Certified Fresh Finds Mix!

Our latest playlist includes Future and Drake’s songs “Life Is Good”, “BDE” by Your Old Droog with Mach-Hommy and MF DOOM helping out. Planet Asia lights Trust Arm’s “Trust Planet” connection, “The Light”. by Mick Jenkins with Dreamville’s EarthGang and “Good News” by the late great Mac Miller among other notable connections.

J-Live, together with the Hip-Hop Wired team, has created a quick mini-mix of our bi-weekly playlists, perfect for those who have something to do and can’t devote an entire day to an hour-long playlist. Trust us, we understand.

Check out the following mix from DJ J-Live with Hip-Hop Wired’s Certified Fresh Finds.

And don’t sleep in the current playlist.

