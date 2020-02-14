ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Volunteers threw hay bales on a table on Thursday, where they were quickly stuffed into blue plastic bags, twisted, and closed with hinges before being towed onto waiting pallets.

The approximately 60 people in safety vests did not take part in an agricultural competition. Instead, their efforts will help ensure that dog participants in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race have a warm and dry place to sleep when their mushers stop on the 1,609 km path between Anchorage and Nome.

The so-called straw drop is the first voluntary event of the Iditarod race, said Mark Nordman, the race director and Marshal. Other events will follow next week, including people helping prepare dog and musher food shipments to the checkpoints.

Volunteers, including people unemployed for the day to retire from members of youth or church groups, prepared about 1,500 bales on Thursday. The Iditarod Air Force, a group of volunteer pilots, will then fly the bales to the 20 checkpoints along the way so that they can be used by the approximately 800 dogs that are expected to race.

“The musher actually takes the straw, breaks the bale apart, and simply sets it down as if you were sprinkling over a plant, even though every dog ​​gets a warm nest,” said Nordman.

The race across treacherous terrain in Alaska, including two mountain ranges, the frozen Yukon River and the ice-covered Bering Sea, begins on March 7th in Anchorage with the fan-friendly ceremonial start. The actual race begins the next day in Willow, about 81 kilometers north of Anchorage. The winner is expected about 10 or 11 days later in the old gold rush town of Nome on the Bering Sea coast.

Sarah Koonce appeared early Thursday morning to volunteer just before night shift.

“When we heard about the possibility of volunteering, we thought it would be great to get involved,” she said.

Koonce, a native of England, is impressed by Alaska’s natural beauty, and that plays a role in what drew her to the Iditarod. “Alaska has beautiful landscapes, mountains, and the snow is so pretty this time of year,” she said. “So it’s just a place to be and a great race to take part in.”

Another volunteer called the experience “great”.

Zachary Brinkerhoff of Evanston, Wyoming is a missionary to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He, about two dozen other missionaries, wearing work clothes and their older name badges, stacked the hay bales and dragged them to pallets throughout the warehouse.

“I absolutely love being able to see the Iditarod in the community,” said Brinkerhoff.

