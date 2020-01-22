Prepare for the Puppy Bowl with the Virginia Beach SPCA on Coast Live

advertisement

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Many people in the community welcomed a new pet into their homes during the holidays and that means puppy training is in full swing. Sydney Monduy of the Virginia Beach SPCA and pet supervisor Shana Ness share some tips for introducing a puppy into a new home and training a puppy through enrichment. Moreover, we meet Maverick, one of the two local dogs that will participate in this year’s Puppy Bowl!

The nicest sports competition on television and the original TV adoption event, “Puppy Bowl”, returns to Animal Planet on Sunday, February 2 at 3:00 PM.

advertisement

You can meet Maverick at the Puppy Bowl pre-game party and tailgating event in Smartmouth Brewing on February 2.

More information and meet adoptable puppies such as Fay, Blaine and Houdini on vbspca.com.

.

advertisement