“Prepare for the protest until the government withdraws the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the National Population Register (NPR),” said M.A. Gafoor, member of the CPI (M) Central Committee.

Mr. Gafoor claimed that CAA, NRC and NPR had nothing to gain, adding that the people of Delhi voted against the ‘dark laws. “” At least now the BJP government has to recognize what they are doing, is not working and Stop trying to split people based on their religion, ”he said

The member of the Central Committee of the CP (M) spoke on Friday about the protest of Loukika Rajyanga Parirakshana Vedika (forum for the protection of the secular constitution) in the city.

Mr. Gafoor expressed concern about the issue and said the BJP party is branding anyone who is against CAA, NRC and NPR as a traitor. He claimed that the ruling party is actively spreading hatred, resulting in demonstrators being murdered or put in prison.

Mr. Gafoor commented on the ongoing protests in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi and said the protests were an inspiration to people across the country. He added that numerous intellectuals, writers and filmmakers are also protesting against CAA, NRC and NPR.

Mr. Gafoor later asked people to protest CAA, NRC and NPR. “This is not just a Muslim struggle. It’s about protecting our constitution. Everyone has to prepare for the protest because the BJP government is trying to destroy the constitution, ”he added.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include:

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile-friendly version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Switch between articles smoothly as our pages load immediately.

dashboard

A one-stop shop to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for messages.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad, and print mobile applications. Our plans improve your reading experience.