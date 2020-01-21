Preparations for Hamilton leg from World Sevens Series on schedule

advertisement

DOMINICO ZAPATA / MATERIAL

Bacon and egg rolls were distributed by the

All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens teams on Tuesday morning at Garden Place.

advertisement

Hamilton warms up with another dose of Sevens fever.

The New Zealand Sevens leg of the World series appears in the city for the third time.

Tournament organizer Dallas Fisher, together with all his helpers, will put the many pieces together in time for the international tournament at Waikato Stadium this weekend.

His third time around Fisher has been able to refine the catering for the fans.

“There will be 1000 soft-shelled tacos, pulled lamb meat and roasted corn salsa. We have launched the new bula burger, a halal lamb burger. There is also a quarter-tonne of Fijian halal chicken curry for the retail trade.

“A large number of Fiji fans will be here and we have to take care of things they are going to buy – lamburgers, halal Fiji chicken curry. And that’s learning, we have a huge Fiji Indian community and a huge number come from Auckland. “

DOMINICO ZAPATA / MATERIAL

Sam Dickson from Black Seven with some fans in Hamilton prior to the tournament in the city at the weekend. Quinn Manning, 8, Riley Nonoa, 9, Ira Ezekilea, 7, Tyler Shaw-Gilmour, 6 and Hayne Shaw Gilmour, 4 and Sara Shaw

There have been a few previous initiatives that had to change.

Fisher hoped to have 100 glamping tents for fans this year, but they couldn’t get permission from the municipality.

And the Friday night concert that was led by Kiwi star Mitch James has been included in the tournament days instead.

This week beer and cocktails are already arriving, along with new bars, the Boatshed craft bar and the Watering Hole.

“It’s just a hive of activity here, all the fencing has gone up. That was a huge job, it is 13 hours of work to set up the fencing.

DOMINICO ZAPATA / MATERIAL

Players from All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens teams prepare a free BBQ breakfast at Garden Place.

(L-R) Pam Hinto, Gayle Broughton of the Black Ferns Sevens team and Grace Hastie, 4.

“But things are going well and I feel a bit like this last year – touching wood, but that’s how it feels.”

Fisher states that it is better organized to gradually improve the process.

He also has an enormous amount of volunteers on board with 173 people offering their time.

DOMINICO ZAPATA / MATERIAL

(L-R) Sophi Muraahi, 8, and Riley Packard, 3, were dressed for the occasion and fired to have their rugby balls signed.

It has increased with the inclusion of the women’s teams, which has also cost a little shuffling logistics.

“Last year we had four ladies teams, this year it’s 12, that’s 16 extra vans, it’s 16 extra liaison officers.

“The dressing and shower operation is all based on the Old Boys Rugby club, so we had to create special spaces for them.”

But Fisher is a strong believer in high-performance women’s sport and is proud of the Hamilton Series World Tournament that includes the ladies tournament.

DOMINICO ZAPATA / MATERIAL

Ruby Nonoa, 2 with aunt Elena Nonoa and All Blacks Sevens team member Tone Ng Shiu.

As the week progresses, more and more of the location takes shape.

“You start with the big things, you put in the tents and you put in chilled containers for all the beer and cocktails, then you start putting in the smaller things, such as the flags, a few extra journeys, we have a few extra games for people to play.

The tournament is not sold out yet, but Fisher expects tickets to continue to sell, especially with a favorable weather forecast.

advertisement