Prepaid mobile connections were restored in Jammu and Kashmir and the 2G services were resumed on January 18 in two districts of the valley after restrictions were imposed in August last year, an official here said.

Voice and SMS services have been restored for all local prepaid mobile phones throughout the Union territory.

Rohit Kansal, chief secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, said the order will take effect from January 18.

To consider providing mobile internet connectivity on such SIM cards, telecom providers need to verify subscriber login details, he said.

Internet providers have been asked to provide a fixed internet connection in all 10 districts of the Jammu region and two districts – Kupwara and Bandipora – in North Kashmir.

Telecom services were shut down in Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August, when the Center amended Article 370 and split the state into two areas of the Union.

The Supreme Court had perished at the U.T. administration last week for the random shutdown of the internet.

