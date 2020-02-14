SIMILAR POSTS

Can a TV series adaptation of a film based on a book ignite the same sparks as its source material? With a lead as strong as Zoë Kravitz, the answer seems to be yes.

Hulu’s High Fidelity series was released on Friday (all 10 episodes) and is the perfect counter-program for a month full of candy hearts and mushy rom coms. The series was developed by Bulls Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka with Questlove as the executive music producer for television (the music is obviously a dope) and tells the story of Rob (played by Kravitz), a record store owner, and Brooklynite who tries to overcome their past Relationships through the lens of their favorite records. At the beginning of the premiere episode, Rob wasted no time and teased us with tears: “My lonely top 5 heart tears of all time in chronological order are as follows …”

In the course of the episode, Rob breaks down her love life à la John Cusack in the 2000 film. No. 1 was Kevin Banister, a boy from her youth; Love was not returned when he started to meet another girl in school. # 2 was a woman named Kat Monroe who was “really cool, how really cool”, but that ended after Kat cheated on her. No. 3: Simon Miller. The two connected via Radio Stars’ “The Real Me” and their love of music. (“The things you like are just as important, no, more important than what you like,” he said.) Simon turned out to be gay, but the two remain friends and he now works in their record store.

No. 4 was Justin Kit, a stand-up comic and a fan of Eminem, Linkin Park, and Dave Mathew’s band, which made Rob reply, “… well, he was kind of an asshole.” He had a girlfriend, and while everything that was done in secret was exciting, it became less when the two officially got together. “In retrospect, we were both assholes,” admits Rob.

And in fifth place is the guy Rob is shedding tears over: Russell “Mac” McCormack. “Congratulations, you made it into the top 5, Mac # 5 with a ball,” she says.

Rob is convinced that dating is what she should do, that she is perfectly fine. But when we cut to an actual date, she pans to the camera: “I’m not feeling well, I’m not ready, that’s totally crazy.” She tries to haunt poor guy Clyde, only she forgets her cell phone at the table. Reluctantly, she goes back to the bar, where she accidentally knocks her drink over and delights Clyde, deliberately knocking his over too, to calm her nerves. The two discuss the importance of Fleetwood Mac by balancing rumors against Tusk (bless them) and go home together: Rebound Achievement, Unlocked!

They agree to go to breakfast in the morning, except that when she gets up he is nowhere to be found. (“And that’s why, ladies and gentlemen, don’t get back on the king horse.”) Clyde comes back later and finds his phone, which he left with her. It turned out that he had been chasing a tow truck and had to go to work and couldn’t call to explain.

Rob then explains how not to plan a career. “1. Break up with your girlfriend. 2. Trench College. 3. Go to work in a difficult record store. 4. Become the owner of this record store and stay there for the rest of your life. 5. Well, there are no five. “We also get information about the store’s only Yelp review (” Neatly curated cuts, unpretentious location, owner is a little rude – 2.5 stars. “) While Rob says half of the neighborhood thinks they’re blured relics, while the other half thinks they’re nostalgic hipsters. “You’re both right,” she suspects.

Before the premiere ends, we’re finally getting thin on the Mac while being serenaded by Darondo’s “Didn’t I”. (Seriously, people, the music!) Rob and Mac were founded by their brother and they were “lightning, fireworks, electricity, magic, the whole thing,” she says. The two clicked violently and wanted to move to London together … until he left without them. But one night, on her way to her date, she meets Mac. He’s back in town and wants to talk, but a bike courier encounters her and interrupts her stop-and-chat.

“The ugly truth of the matter is this: if we suddenly heard that the world would end in 24 hours, the people I would call in the first hour are obvious,” she says. “I would call them all to apologize for the fact that I would spend the next 23 hours on Mac … who’s back?”

The episode ends with Rob indulging in her strange headspace while jamming Ann Peebles’ “I can’t stand the rain”.

What do you think about Kravitz and this high fidelity redux? Rate the premiere below and let us know your thoughts!