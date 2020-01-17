advertisement

Ramy Youssef’s spiritual journey continues this spring when critically acclaimed Ramy returns for season 2.

Hulu has confirmed that the semi-autobiographical comedy that brought Youssef a golden globe for the main character in a comedy or musical will cut out all 10 episodes on Friday, May 29th.

As already reported, the two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will be seen in a second role in the second season. The new episodes will follow the series’ title character as he “deepens his spiritual journey, finds a new Muslim community and feels committed to his faith,” the official line said.

Before Ramy’s return, the debut of Catherine the Great’s new comedy The Great will be with Elle Fanning (Maleficent) as the future Empress of Russia. The series, which comes from Oscar nominee Tony McNamara (The Favorite), is described as a “genre-inspired, historical ride through 18th-century Russia” and follows the comedic rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great. Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men franchise), Phoebe Fox (curfew), Adam Godley (Lodge 49), Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody), Charity Wakefield (The Player), Douglas Hodge (Lost in Space) and Sacha Shawan (Marvels iron fist)) Co-Star. Check out the first teaser trailer:

Hulu also has Solar Opposites, a new animated comedy co-created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan (Rick & Morty) that “revolves around a family of aliens from a better world who need refuge in Central America,” Roiland, Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) and Mary Mack (Golan the Insatiable). All eight episodes will land on Friday May 8th.

