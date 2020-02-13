Premier League players were at higher risk of injury than some of their European counterparts during the Christmas season, the researchers said.

Figures released during the top English league’s first winter break suggest that participants were more likely to be injured than those in the Spanish LaLiga, Ligue 1 in France, or the German Bundesliga during the 2018/19 season. College of Podiatry researchers believe this may be possible due in part to the busy program in December and January.

Advisory podiatrist and college spokesman Trevor Prior said: “This study shows that Premier League players are at higher risk of injury than some of the competitor leagues across Europe.

“It is known that this stress on bones, tendons and muscles takes enough time to recover to avoid overwork and injury over time. Tottenham’s Harry Kane has suffered this season (Mark Kerton / PA)

“A mid-season break – we’re excited to be tested for the first time this month – could be an important factor in reducing injuries throughout the season and we’re looking forward to the results.”

The study shows that the Premier League and Bundesliga suffered more injuries per player throughout the season and during the winter months than LaLiga and Ligue 1.

However, the English top league may have contributed 40 percent of the total injuries recorded in December 2018 and January 2019 to an average of 2.4 per game when the number across the board was 1.9.

Premier League players were injured during this period when 109 games were played in England, 80 in Spain, 76 in France and only 62 in Germany and were out of action for an average of 25.9 days.