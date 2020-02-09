LONDON (AP) – Manchester City’s Premier League game against West Ham on Sunday was canceled due to a storm in Northern Europe.

The announcement was made five hours before the planned launch in the northern English city of Manchester, with City citing safety concerns due to “extreme and escalating weather conditions”.

It was one of only four Premier League games scheduled this weekend during the competition’s first winter break. Sheffield United should host Bournemouth on Sunday.

The storm had an impact on the women’s Super League, including deferments on Sunday at Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool.

Storm Ciara, which was named by the national weather agency Met Office, was expected to bring wind speeds of up to 129 km / h and heavy rains. The UK agency has issued 22 flood warnings and 149 flood warnings.

The storm led to the postponement of football matches in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

German title challenger Borussia Mönchengladbach said Sunday’s game against Cologne is unlikely to be affected, but fans could face a dangerous journey home.

Nothing was heard of the storm that affected the other Bundesliga game on Sunday between leaders Bayern Munich and Leipzig.

All four league games scheduled for Sunday in the Netherlands were canceled, including Ajax’s visit to Utrecht and amateur games at all levels. Three games in the Belgian league were also postponed.

