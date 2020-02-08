Martin Rickett

Richarlison (L) is congratulated by Everton teammates after scoring in a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Carlo Ancelotti’s priority in taking over Everton just before Christmas was to get the team out of relegation in the English Premier League.

Job done.

Now, despite all odds, Ancelotti has a realistic chance of getting Everton into the Champions League, a stage he’s much more used to.

The Ancelotti effect is noticeable in Goodison Park when Everton climbed 3-1 against Crystal Palace on Saturday to seventh place and five points ahead of Chelsea, who finished fourth and last in the Champions League qualification.

Martin Rickett

Everton’s Bernard (L) scores his team’s first goal in a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

At least in public, Ancelotti has his sights on the Europa League spot, which is currently held by Tottenham in fifth place and is only one point ahead of Everton.

“At this moment we believe in what we are doing and that is the most important part,” said Ancelotti, who managed to make Everton more organized and more difficult.

“The work everyone has done has been really good – players, club, staff, everyone – and now the table looks good and we can dream of fighting for the Europa League in the next few games.”

Martin Rickett

Christian Benteke (L) of Crystal Palace after a goal against Everton.

Under Ancelotti, a three-time Champions League winner as coach at AC Milan (twice) and Real Madrid, Everton won five games and played two of their eight league games in a tie – the only loss in Manchester City came 2-1. One of these The draw was 2-2 against Newcastle, who scored both goals in added time.

This last win was not a particularly good one as Everton were forced to set back after a 51st-minute equalizer due to a terrible mistake by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The England international had Christian Benteke push a low shot under his body as he went under for the Save and gave the Belgian striker his first league goal since April.

“It was disgusting,” Pickford said, “and I’m holding my hands up for it.”

This prevented an early goal by the Brazilian winger Bernard for the hosts, who resisted after Bentekes goal by Richarlison (59.) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (88.).

Calvert-Lewin has been outstanding since he was named first choice striker under Ancelotti. Everton has scored the most goals for an English player since Andrew Johnson in 2006/07 with his eleven goals.

While Everton improves the table under his new coach, Palace drops heavily under coach Roy Hodgson.

The team from South London has won only one of their last eleven league games and has dropped to six points within the relegation zone.

Adam Davy

Brighton’s Australian midfielder Aaron Moy (R) tries to break away from Watford’s Will Hughes.

That gap could have been narrowed if Watford had held the 19th minute lead that Abdoulaye Doucoure had taken in the one-on-one game against Brighton in the one game on Saturday.

In the 78th minute, Watford’s defender Adrian Mariappa converted a cross into his own goal without pressure. Brighton made a 1-1 draw.

Adam Davy

Watfords Craig Cathcart and Glenn Murray of Brighton and Hove Albion fight for ownership.

Watford remained in the penultimate place, a point for security reasons. Brighton is three points ahead of the bottom three points.

There are two games on Sunday (Monday in New Zealand) – Sheffield United at home against Bournemouth, followed by Manchester City at home against West Ham in a 26th round played over two weekends in the Premier League first break between seasons ,