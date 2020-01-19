Pregnant migrant worker kept in solitary confinement by Israel for months against United Nations guidelines - Israel News

advertisement

A pregnant migrant from Ghana has been held in solitary confinement by the Israel Person Service for four months, although the World Medical Association and the United Nations declare that detention in solitary confinement could seriously affect their physical and mental health and potentially harm the fetus.

The prison service isolated 32-year-old Jossephine Kwabiwaa in isolation because she refused to be tested for tuberculosis, which is what prisoners from African nations generally have to do. Kwabiwaa says she is afraid to take the tests, which include X-rays, to fear that the radiation may affect her pregnancy.

In the past two weeks, the prison service has tried to fly Kwabiwaa back to Ghana against her will. In both cases, she was returned to Givon Prison in Israel in the middle of the night because the airline, which had been informed of her condition by human rights doctors, Israel, refused to take her on board. The organization has sharply criticized the prison service for being detained.

Givon prison, Israel. Tomer Appelbaum

Kwabiwaa is very depressed due to her lawyer’s visits and phone calls, says she can no longer stand her conditions and fears she will not be able to withstand another attempt to fly her out of the country. She also says that the prison service requires that she pay for exams and allowances for pregnant women such as folic acid and iron. According to Kwabiwaa, the cost of some of her pregnancy checks is taken from the money she used to buy items in the prison canteen.

“There is concern that for four months no one in the Israeli prison service medical staff who met Jossephine has alerted anyone to the harm that could result from her isolation or demand for an end,” said Anat Lidvin. Director of the Department of Prisoners of Doctors for Human Rights.

“This case shows how the Israeli prison service violates prisoners’ rights and threatens their health and life. Government agencies must work to shift responsibility for medical care to Israeli prison service prisoners to an institution that is knowledgeable about medicine and can perform treatment according to recognized ethical medicine standards in Israel’s public health system. Lidvin added.

According to doctors for human rights, studies conducted worldwide show that isolation causes serious psychological stress. While people react to isolation in different ways, it has been shown to cause psychological and sometimes physiological harm to some prisoners. Problems can include insomnia, confusion, hallucinations and the exacerbation of existing diseases.

Because of the potentially serious impact, the World Medical Association believes that solitary confinement should only be used in extreme circumstances and that detaining a person for more than 15 days is abusive and could – and should – be a form of torture and abuse also be the case to be banned. The association also says there are groups that are particularly vulnerable to the effects – including pregnant women – and that practice should be completely prohibited in these cases.

Israeli prison service said Kwabiwaa had received all the necessary medical examinations, including surveillance of her pregnancy, while in detention. “The detainee did not have to pay for the exams except for the purchase of supplements and tests that were carried out in a private clinic for foreign workers that are not part of the services and medicines provided by the HMO,” said the prison service.

“The prison provided the prisoner with clothing that was tailored to her pregnancy. In addition, requests from the detainee regarding clothing or equipment did not go to the prison authorities. If such requests had been received, it would have been possible to provide them. Keeping them separate is the result of their refusal to cooperate with prison procedures for entry into a regular wing, ”said the prison service.

The prison service added that he had contacted the Department of Justice’s Immigration Detention Review Tribunal and the Immigration Service to find a solution.

