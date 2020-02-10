What to expect when you expect it – at the Oscars! Pregnant stars included Emily Blunt. Chrissy Teigen and Anne Hathaway have glamorously flaunted their growing baby bumps at Hollywood’s annual event.

Regardless of whether they were approaching the end of their third trimester, barely wearing a belly or not even revealing a roll in the oven, so many celebrities have made pregnancy on the red carpet of the Academy Awards a breeze.

In fact, Teigen did this not just once, but twice! The Lip Sync Battle-Cohost showed up to the Oscars 2016 in a Marchesa dress, into which it had to be sewn. The stunning dress with a plunging neckline and red accents hugged her baby bump. Her husband, John Legend, cradled her stomach as they posed for pictures.

Later that evening, the two attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, at which Teigen showed another maternity look. The expectant mother, who was expecting her first child at the time, made a completely different impression when she appeared with a shimmering black dress that was wrapped over her baby bump.

Even though the visit can be glamorous, Teigen has proven that it is just as fun to indulge in the desire for pregnancy. Although she and her husband were expecting their second child together in 2018, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model skipped the Oscars this year.

“I canceled Oscar Sunday and am trying to track down the taco truck featured in Ugly Delicious,” she tweeted at the time. “Does someone who is six months pregnant need a dress?” Teigen not only received an answer with the name of the truck, but many pregnant women wanted to get their dress in their hands.

Take a look at the gallery below to see how good the mother of two is Jenna Dewan. Ciara and more, decided to style their baby bumps on the red carpet.