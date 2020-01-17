Predators' Arvidsson fined $ 2,000 under the NHL National Sports Diving Policy

advertisement

NEW YORK (AP) – Nashville Predators striker Viktor Arvidsson has been fined $ 2,000 by the NHL.

NHL Rule 64 is designed to punish players who repeatedly dive and beautify themselves to take penalties. A player receives a warning for a first quote and a fine of $ 2,000 for the second quote.

League officials said Arvidsson received a warning after an incident on December 27 against Pittsburgh. His second quote came about during an incident in the first phase of a game on January 7 with Boston that resulted in accidental minor penalties for Brad Marchand from Arvidsson and Bruins striker.

The proceeds go to the players’ emergency aid fund.

