The new foldable phone will be available from Friday.



Samsung launched a new foldable phone on Tuesday, the Galaxy Z Flip. It is the second attempt to sell phones with bendable screens and clamshell designs to consumers.

According to Samsung, the ultra-thin glass used for the screen can be folded and unfolded more than 200,000 times and is scratch-resistant. The Galaxy Z Flip will be available starting Friday at a starting price of $ 1,380.

Pre-orders are now available in the United Arab Emirates. The price starts at 5,499 Dh for 256 GB of storage.

With each pre-order, the company also offers cover for accidental damage and one-year service support worth Dh499.

The much anticipated interest in folding phones and a similar flip-razr device recently launched by Motorola is growing.

Pre-order the Galaxy S 20 and Galaxy S20 +

Samsung has also launched a new flagship model for the Galaxy S 20 Ultra for its smartphones, which are synchronized with new 5G telecommunications networks.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Galaxy S 20 costs 3,199 Dh for pre-orders and the Galaxy S20 + 3,599 Dh.

Customers can also replace their old phone and save on new purchases. The company also offers service and accident insurance benefits for one year.

The Galaxy S 20 models offer functions for high-resolution cameras in 8K quality, and the ultra zoom enlarges the views according to demonstrations by a factor of 100.

Galaxy S 20 5G models have a starting price of $ 999 and will be released on March 6, according to the South Korean electronics giant that has been at the top of the smartphone market in recent years

The S20 phones are designed to take high quality pictures in dark environments. The phones can take both videos and photos at the same time. Artificial intelligence is used to determine the best moments for taking the still images.

Samsung’s S cell phones already offer a larger viewing angle and some functions for low light. However, the company states that the new phones can focus on high-resolution photos and zoom 30- to 100-fold, depending on the model.

The S20 phones will be available for sale in the U.S. on March 6, and will cost between $ 1,000 and $ 1,400. All S20 models will be compatible with next-generation [5G] cellular networks, although this is still an early technology that consumers typically don’t yet need. The Z Flip does not work with 5G networks.