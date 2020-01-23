Pre-book Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite for Dh2,000 in India - News

advertisement





Samsung has launched another flagship Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone for Rs 39,999 (approx. Dh2,061) in India on Thursday, which can be booked in advance from January 23 to February 3 at Flipkart, Samsung.com and leading stores.

The 6.7-inch Galaxy S10 Lite with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory will be available for purchase from 4 February and those who book the device in advance will receive a one-time replacement at Rs 1.999, which will cause unintended screen damage within a year of purchase covers.

The company also offered an additional Rs3,000 cashback with ICICI Bank credit cards on the device that will be available in the colors Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue.

“We are convinced that the Pro-Grade Camera from Galaxy S10 Lite, flagship performance and uninterrupted visual experience will excite consumers and create a huge demand for the smartphone,” said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Division, Samsung India.

Galaxy S10 Lite has a triple camera system on the back – Steady OIS Camera (48MP), Ultra-Wide (12MP) and Macro (5MP) sensors. The device has a 32MP selfie camera.

The USP of the device is the super-stable optical image stabilization (OIS), a gimbal-like hardware that tilts the camera to ensure blurry photos and videos while in action.

The Galaxy S10 Lite comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a long-lasting battery of 4,500 mAh with its 25W super fast charging technology.

The device comes with Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O display that introduces users to the 20: 9 expanded image.

The unique Infinity-O Display packages a range of sensors and camera technology in a hole-in display.

Galaxy S10 Lite also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the display.

