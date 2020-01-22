Prayers on: Ben Simmons & Kendall Jenner want three types of peat? | The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

It looks like Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner decided to try again to get the whole thing back from 2018.

According to Page Six, the Star Philadelphia 76er and Kim Kardashian’s little sister, who has become a fashion model, have been spending a lot of time simmering in the Attico restaurant in Philadelphia since New Year’s. Their last meeting was last Saturday night (January 18) when Simmons and Jenner met in the Little Sister Lounge in East Villiage after the 76s defeated the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

advertisement

“They seemed to be together as a couple,” says one spy, who realizes that they came and went at 2 a.m. The couple was traveling with the Canadian rapper Nav.

We also saw Jenner and Simmons having a cozy brunch the next day at Bubby in Tribeca. The couple spent New Year’s Eve with Simmons, who rented the Attico rooftop restaurant in Philadelphia. Jenner was also seen at a Sixers game in Philly in December.

It looks like their relationship seems to be in full swing for a third time (they met and separated in 2018 and then again in 2019). But while Jenner doesn’t seem to be carrying the “Kardashian Courses” that have destroyed the careers of those who dated their famous older sisters Kim and Khloe (James Harden got out just in time), you shouldn’t expect Ben Simmons to strike Another three-point shot is possible at any time. Imagine that he started raining her from here? He could put a ring on this lucky charm right next to G.P.

advertisement