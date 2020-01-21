Prayer to protect children from damage

advertisement

On January 21, the Catholic Church celebrates the life of St. Agnes of Rome, a young girl who died as a martyr at the age of 13.

She is normally depicted with a lamb, referring to both her name (Agnes, that sounds like Agnus or Lamb in Latin) and her childish purity.

Here is a short prayer that invokes her powerful intercession, especially for children, to keep them out of the way.

St. Agnes, although you were only a child, you believed that Jesus was always with you; help us to remember that he is also with us and to remain faithful to his presence.

St. Agnes, you refused to give up your faith; help us to be proud of our faith, to love it, to be strong in it, and to bear witness to it daily.

St. Agnes, patron saint of children, watches over the children of the world; protect them against damage; be with them in their hour of need; and always pray for them. Amen.

