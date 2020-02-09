While marriage is often very beautiful and enjoyable, sometimes we can have bad days and find it difficult to love our spouse in the best possible way. It is often a fault or weakness of its own, although it can occasionally be an external event that triggers a disagreement and casts a shadow over the relationship.

Whatever the situation, we always need God’s divine grace. We often forget that marriage is one sacrament and through this sacrament, couples have special access to God’s help.

Here is a short prayer from the Golden Handbook that God asks for help to become a better spouse and that can be prayed daily. It reminds us of our constant need to improve our marriage.

O God, bless our union and enable us to live together in peace and love and to faithfully fulfill all our duties to you and each other. Free us from any evil temper, from any careless act that could somehow weaken or exacerbate the sanctity of this bond that bound you together. Make me loyal and loving, ready to deny my own will and inclination in all things. Do not let me mumble through the trials and crosses of this life, and no earthly blessing will make me forget you, the author and giver of everything. but through patience and gentleness, through prayer and gratitude, all things may lead us to eternal union with you, through Jesus Christ. Amen.