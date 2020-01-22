Prayer for the protection of all human lives

advertisement

The Catholic Church strongly believes in the innate dignity of every human life, from conception to natural death. It is a doctrine that has not changed and will remain constant even when the world wants to eliminate certain groups of people.

Both prayer and action are needed to bring about a renewed “culture of life” that respects every individual and regards them as children of God.

Here is a prayer from the Mass entitled “For giving thanks to God for the gift of human life,” asking God to strengthen us in this struggle to protect human life in all its phases.

God our Creator

we thank you,

who only have the power to give the breath of life

while you mold us all into our mother’s womb;

gun, we pray,

that we, who you have made stewards of creation,

can remain faithful to this holy trust

and constantly guarding dignity

of every human life.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and rules with you

in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, forever and ever.

