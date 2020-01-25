Prayer for the conversion of a loved one

advertisement

For various reasons, people we know and love will either run away from the Catholic faith or have never received the full truth. In both cases, our hearts can hurt that this person has not embraced the saving power of Jesus’ love and compassion.

Although we must do everything we can to give them an inspiring example to follow, sometimes we can only pray and hope that God will lead them home.

Here is a prayer from a manual of prayers published in 1851 that beautifully reflects our desires and calls on God for help.

O divine and adorable Redeemer, you who are the way, the truth and the life, I beg you to have mercy with N. and to bring him [or her] to knowledge and love of your truth. You, O Lord, know all his darkness, his weakness and his doubts: have mercy on him, O merciful Savior; let the bright rays of your eternal truth shine on his mind; remove from him the cloud of error and prejudice, and may he humbly submit to and embrace with all his heart the doctrine of your church. Oh, don’t let the soul for whom I pray be excluded from your blessed herd! Unite him to yourself in the sacraments of your love, and allow him, by participating in the blessings of your grace in this life, to finally come into possession of those eternal rewards that you have promised to all who are in you believe and who does your will. Hear this my request, O merciful Jesus, who, with the Father and the Holy Spirit, is always and always alive and ruling. Amen.

