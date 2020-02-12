For the second time this week, Pope Francis pleaded prayers for Syria.

At the end of the general audience, the Holy Father said:

I want us all to pray for the beloved and tortured Syria right now. So many families, so many old people, children are forced to flee the war. Syria has been bleeding for years. Let’s pray for Syria.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians, mostly women and children, have been displaced in recent weeks as government forces attempt to take over the Idlib province.

According to Al Jazeera in a photo essay,

In the past 10 weeks, more people have fled fighting in Syria than ever before in the almost nine-year-old conflict and the city of Idlib, where many seek refuge, could become a graveyard if hostilities continue, two United Nations organizations said on Tuesday.

Assad’s forces are fighting north with the support of Russia and Iran. Turkey in the north, which is already dealing with refugees, replies with the promise that it will hit the Syrian armed forces wherever necessary. Meanwhile, the rebels were able to shoot down a government helicopter on Tuesday.