Good health is a real blessing, but at such times it is tempting to forget the suffering of the sick. I just can’t think of it. Whatever our situation, we should pause for a few moments each day to remember and pray for the sick.

Helping prayers, and when we are not medical professionals, sometimes prayers are the only help we can offer.

Here is a short prayer from the Golden Handbook that we can pray for the sick and ask God to get well.

Heal your servants, O Lord, who are sick and trust in you.

Send them help, O Lord, and comfort them from your holy place.

Oh almighty and everlasting God, hear us on behalf of your servants who are sick. whom we humbly ask for the help of your mercy; that when their health is restored, they can render thanks to you. Amen.

