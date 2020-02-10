Vladimir Putin doesn’t seem to be someone who likes to laugh at his own expense, but that doesn’t stop a joke from apparently making the Russian president the bum of his latest joke.

According to the English-language Moscow Times, the man pasted a huge picture of Putin on the wall of an elevator in a residential building in Russia.

The reactions were invaluable.

The first man to come in said, “What the hell?” Then a woman entered and dropped her own F bomb.

The last man could not hide his contempt for Putin when he stared in silence from the elevator and said: “F – these are cops -“

See the whole video:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_s9vWoXw4BM (/ embed)

Here’s a tweet that captures one of the dominant topics in the responses to the video that has been viewed more than 740,000 times:

Amazing!!! No matter how much you’ve been told, a country is full of terrible people and this and that. Everyone is exactly the same! Try the same thing with a Trump picture in America.

– dtribe (@danieldukh) February 10, 2020

