Prajnesh’s Australian Open first round game moved due to rain

India’s first tennis player, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, the first round of the Australian Open against the Japanese Tatsuma Ito is due to rain rescheduled for Tuesday.

World no.122 Prajnesh, who entered the main draw of the men’s singles event as a lucky loser in the qualifiers, was scheduled to play Ito, 144th in the world on Monday.

If Prajnesh wins against Ito, he cannot see the world. 2 Novak Djokovic in the second round.

This is the fifth consecutive performance of Prajnesh in the main table of a Grand Slam event that has played in the Wimbledon, French Open and US Open because of its better rankings.

