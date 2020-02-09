PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) – Devonte Patterson had 27 points and 14 rebounds when Prairie View won his seventh home game in a row and won Texas Southern 69-59 on Saturday.

Gerard Andrus added 23 points and Faite Williams had six rebounds for Prairie View (12-11, 8-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Texas Southern was held to a season low of 20 points in the second half.

Justin Hopkins had 13 points for the tigers (10-13, 7-3). Divonte Lumpkin added 10 points. Tyrik Armstrong had 8 points, 8 assists and 8 steals.

The Panthers equalized the season against the Tigers with the win. Texas Southern defeated Prairie View 71-67 on January 11th. Prairie View will face Grambling State at home next Saturday. Texas Southern will play Jackson State at home next Saturday.

