Advertisement

Many companies that specialize in remote work, or have even become completely virtual, are still struggling to find a quantifiable way to measure the success of these new models – but not Gineris & Associates, Indiana, an almost entirely virtual one Company that recently implemented dashboards for each model has employees measuring profitability data.

The technology, which is based on Microsoft BI and was created from various data sources, was first delivered to the 17 Gineris employees in October 2018. However, it is the same type of expense that the 75-year-old company has measured since moving to a remote Citrix environment in 2012.

At that time, Patrick Gineris had to work from home more often due to the manager’s family situation, and the company hired its first employee at another location, the tax advisor Maria Lucente. “She was the first helper for remote control – she was great, super productive and encouraged others to work remotely,” said Gineris.

Advertisement

“She had worked for a medium-sized tax authority, had a small child, and didn’t want to schedule bad hours,” said Dave Betz, chief success officer, adding that she lived the block from Patrick’s uncle Mark, the former tax authority president who retired last year. In terms of billable time, Lucente reached 92 percent or more, compared to 65 percent that was generated by office workers, Gineris and Betz reported.

“From a billing and productive point of view, it was great for them and great for the company,” added Betz. “Virtual was a win-win.”

Since Citrix onboarding, which was quickly followed by the company that implements the cloud-based accounting software Xero, these output percentages have been formalized for every employee, so that all team members have the opportunity to track key performance indicators themselves and to qualify for company bonuses.

The numbers are aggregated and on a customer basis. They are incorporated into each customer to provide all cost information (expenses and managed / associated workers) and time information (manager time and time for associated employees).

“A crazy number of hours”

What the resulting personalized screens show to Gineris employees – with the exception of the administrative staff in the Dyer, Indiana office – what management found out when Gineris first switched to the cloud.

“(Employees) were in the office for an incredible number of hours,” recalls Gineris. “The productivity of the tax season was even worse. They hung around 18 hours a day; You will not be productive 18 hours a day. Maria, who worked from home, produced so much … for the time billed: 92 percent. “

The company’s new technology further refines the data. “Because we have fixed service contracts and monthly flat fees, the boards split unserved earnings for projects that are behind schedule and adjust the earnings where we have a calculation,” said Gineris.

“Each employee has a base rate that represents the percentage of the working margin that we are willing to pay the employee for the accounts that he manages,” continued Gineris. “The system compares the manager’s project-related earnings based on their quota and compares them with their salary and performance costs for the same period. The excess is, if applicable, the accrued bonus. The system also notifies them of their implementation per hour, in total and on a customer basis. They can rank their customers based on their profitability, examine customers we do not do well, and evaluate what goes wrong so they can make adjustments. ”

While employees and customers appreciate this real-time visibility, the transition to a virtual company was not immediate for an older company like Gineris, founded in 1945 by Patrick’s grandfather William. The entrepreneurial foundation and culture have made the internal transition smoother, according to Gineris, but some of the company’s older customers remain skeptical of the technology.

The simple solution is that these customers can still drive into the office during the tax season if the company conducts limited one-on-one meetings, although fewer than 10 percent of customers use this option.

“For the most part, it was overwhelmingly positive,” continued Gineris. “We have meetings all the time and it feels (just as) when we see and talk to each other in the face, and it is very easy to attend a zoom meeting for 15 minutes. Otherwise, schedule a meeting, go to Office and sitting in the waiting room. So much time is invested, then you have to drive back to the office. We now have more meetings with more customers. “

Betz similarly praises efficiency. “It’s quick, you can get started, hold the meeting and solve it. No travel time. If you have a question, we use Slack as a communication channel, you can chat with Slack or get into a quick zoom meeting. People love it In part, new customers come to us – real-time accounting, virtual, cloud-based and real-time communication as opposed to a customer statement, a static PDF file that is sent to a customer by email, and when they are notice a problem, there are handwritten notes, and they need to email it back. (Instead) we return to Xero, work with them in the cloud, and share the screen with customers to real-time address the problem fix. People like virtual, they want in real time. “

Process first

This philosophy extends to the in-house training opportunities that Gineris has built through its virtual learning library. This includes approximately 250 to 300 videos and 25 to 30 courses that cover a range of processes and best practices. The company developed these learning tools to refine the processes of its current employees – which amount to about a third of taxes, a third of accounting and a third of administrative support – before preparing proactive plans to expand the company.

“We are not yet marketing ourselves aggressively,” said Betz. “It’s about the process first, then the people, and then the promotion.” We strive to dial in all the processes that are required to support the corporate infrastructure. We moved to the CCH Axcess Suite a few years ago and things are still improving relentlessly and continuously. We have grown over the past year, adding several customers, but our capacities are limited. We didn’t want to add (but work on) people to streamline those processes because of bad processes. “

The company created the learning database to do just that. “We’re building virtual training, e-training. So when we recruit a new person, I’m not teaching you, we’re building a video library repository: that’s how you deal with the financial statements,” continued Betz. “As long as these things are not there, we are not ready to market aggressively. (Our current marketing) is word of mouth and the Xero Advisor directory. “

The videos are shot and edited internally by Austin Scherer, the manager for digital marketing services. He was initially a seasonal tax clerk, but now has to cut longer videos to speed up recording, add voice-over and graphics effects, and they upload the learning system.

The topics covered include general tax and accounting processes, new customer onboarding, sales processes, discrete sub-processes such as creating a tax return or exporting data between Xero and CCH Axcess, project management, best practices for customer communication, and performing a peer review future courses to cover areas such as payroll.

Real-time results

Scherer also manages Gineris’ social media and blogging activities. However, Gineris and Betz believe that the company’s advanced business model alone attracts many talents and customers.

“We receive 10 to 15 CVs per week via web chat or email – that’s pretty amazing,” said Betz. “There are websites that search the Internet for virtual, remote jobs. We are therefore found and placed on these websites. In 2019, we screened 100 accountants’ resumes, and only four interviews were conducted. They did not have the qualifications or did not (qualified) in email screening. Of the four interviews, only one led to a second interview. They had the right mix, the right technology and the right background. We are quite picky. It’s great to be interested and to be out there. “

During the recruitment process, Gineris tests the candidate’s computer speed and prompts him to “send a screenshot of his processor, the gigabits of memory, such unique things that are not on normal radar.”

The company needs to know if candidates have the ability to do things like zoom meetings and screening.

Sharing that is explicitly tested as part of an interview process that Betz considers innovative. Before the first interview, the candidates complete an open-ended accounting test. If you have a successful second interview, you will work with the company’s professionals.

“If they pass that,” said Betz, “they’ll do a paid real-time job interview with real work. This is different than doing the job. “

This ability is critical because Gineris employees value real-time work with real-time results, says Gineris and Betz.

“We have long wanted to create incentives for employees,” said Gineris of introducing the performance dashboards. “When you get incentives for an hourly wage structure, you work more hours and it’s terrible. The salary is worse, but the big companies do it: they pay $ 80,000 a year to work for what they get out of you Our wage structure combines salary with commission – our professional staff receive a salary, and wealth management practice receives a commission like any other, in addition to their salary, our accounting and tax professionals also receive production-based bonuses they see where they are, whether the production is above or below the base salary, they give them the details to manage their practice within a practice. “

You can then share this entrepreneurial perspective with the rest of the company, said Betz, who has the data to back up any suggestions that bring them to the top of the business.

“We have had many cases where customers who were not profitable got involved in a conversation,” said Gineris. “We believe in transparency. Our customers are all small business owners who understand that we are also a small business that needs profitability to survive.

Gineris reported an example of a 70-year-old restaurant owner’s customer who felt the risk of tripling their fees if he couldn’t find a way to reduce the time spent on his account. They worked with him on an advisory basis to revise his entire process in his restaurants, which not only improved his financial visibility but also kept his fees the same. “Although our fees have not increased, our profitability has improved,” said Gineris of her advisory agreement. “None of this would have happened before the dashboards.” Gineris added that the 70-year-old customer is now a big fan of zoom meetings.

Business in business

The company attaches great importance to identifying such customer opportunities. “We have meetings in May and November to review data and jointly decide if we need to charge,” said Betz. “It is preferable to pay flat fees and to do hourly billing for project work or where the customer prefers. When we make firm decisions and discuss fees, we now have the data to make those decisions thoroughly. “

Permanent employees are “a mixture of the self-employed and the employed,” said Betz. “You can help us find out what’s going wrong.”

The lack of traditional labor constraints goes both ways, Betz explained: “It’s a pleasure for us to be able to hire anywhere in the United States. We can get the best talent from anywhere in the country and serve the best customers anywhere in the country … It’s a chance to be a virtual company. There are challenges; You have to pay attention to the culture so that people feel connected. We have meetings a few times a year. We just had a retirement party for Mark. Remote work has many advantages, but you need to stay connected. “

Gineris believes that the company’s innovative workforce models do just that. “It’s so much fun and so exciting that I focus on making my people more successful,” he said. “My main customer at the moment is our people. I am constantly trying to make them more successful while they focus on doing the same for our customers.” It’s a cool culture and environment – it’s an explosion. ”

Advertisement