Patrice Bergeron (left) of Boston Bruins celebrates his goal with teammates Brad Marchand (63) and Jake DeBrusk as Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) of Arizona Coyotes in the second period of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in New York on ice runs Boston. (AP Photo / Winslow Townson)

BOSTON (AP) – Charlie Coyle scored two goals and the Boston Bruins defeated Arizona 4-2 on Saturday for the 16th consecutive time against the Coyotes.

The Bruins leading in the NHL won for the sixth time in a row. Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk each scored 2:29 in the second half of the game, and Coyle’s second goal was an empty net that sealed it at the last minute.

It is Boston’s longest winning streak against an opponent, won against the Philadelphia Flyers in 15 games in the 1970-1972 Bobby Orr era when the Bruins captured two Stanley Cups (’70 and ’72).

Boston’s last loss to the Coyotes on October 9, 2010 was a 5-2 setback in a Bruins home game in Prague.

Tuukka Rask scored 29 saves for Boston, including a wrist dive stop from Taylor Hall that lasted about three minutes.

Phil Kessel and Jakob Chychrun scored a goal for Arizona, who has lost five of their last six games (1-3-2) in total and six in a row on the road. Adin Hill stopped 29 shots.

Boston won 2-1 when Bergeron, who was in the slot, redirected David Pastrnak’s shot from the left point behind Hill to a power play in the middle of the second half after just six seconds.

DeBrusk made it 3-1 at 14:35 when his tip from Pastrnak’s shot from the left circle hit Hill’s glove, bounced and dripped into the web between his right arm and body.

Bruins defender Jeremy Lauzon was awarded a penalty late in the first game. The Coyotes took advantage of this and went 1-0 in Kessel’s Powerplay goal from 3:26 into the second.

Rask parried, but defender Zdeno Chara cleared the rebound to the right of Kessel near the right circle, where he fired from Boston goalkeeper’s attempt to dive.

Only four seconds after the end of the power game, Boston threw a shot of Coyle into the net from near the crease after Charlie McAvoy had passed the nice backhand over the front.

The Coyotes clearly had the best chance of scoring when Rask made an excellent glove apart from Conor Garland’s wrist shot from the right circle. Garland, who had a wide-open shot at a rebound during a power game, just looked up and smiled after Rask saved.

Hail Z.

The Bruins had a 10-minute pregame ceremony in honor of Chara, who had recently completed 1,500 career games and 1,000 games with the Bruins – all as the team’s captain.

He received a clock and an excursion to any destination from his teammates, as well as a gold wand and a painting of the club that President Cam Neely presented. A video homage was played on the scoreboard that included its highlights and congratulations from many of the league’s star players.

He was accompanied on the ice by his wife, daughter and two sons. He received numerous loud cheers when a fan shouted from the balcony: “We love you, Z!”

REMARKS

Kessel played his 831 consecutive game and finished sixth in the all-time NHL list. Kessel has not missed a game since Halloween night 2009.

The Bruins won the club’s first 1-0 meeting in Arizona on October 5.

NEXT

Coyotes: Mondays in Montreal.

Bruins: Sunday afternoon in Detroit.