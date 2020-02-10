Power’s Tasha St. Patrick may be on the ground, but don’t be afraid to figure it out: The character played by Naturi Naughton will be part of the series’ spinoff book II: Ghost that TVLine learned.

Other power actors who repeat their roles in the upcoming offshoot are Michael Rainey Jr., who plays Tariq; Shane Johnson, who plays Cooper Saxe; Quincy Tyler Bernstine, who plays Tameika Washington; and Gianni Paolo, who plays Tariq’s roommate Brayden.

(Spoiler alarm!) At the end of the series finale on Sunday, Tariq had been exposed as Ghost’s murderer … but his mother / Ghosts estranged wife Tasha went to prison for the crime. When Tariq settled as a freshman, his mother was treated in a detention center and started her life behind bars. (Read a full summary and hear what Showrunner Courtney Kemp had to say about the crucial episode.)

The new series, which begins a few days after Power’s finale, follows Tariq on the path to a life path “in which his desire to leave his father’s legacy falls victim to increasing pressure to save his family. “

The Power OGs will join the previously announced cast members Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith and LaToya Tonedeo. Other newcomers include: Melanie Liburd (This Is Us) as Caridad “Carrie” Milgram, Daniel Bellomy (Mrs. Fletcher) as Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross, Paige Hurd (The Oval) as Lauren; Justin McManus (star) as Jabari Reynolds, Woody McClain (The Bobby Brown Story) as Cane Tejada and Lovell Adams-Gray (Coroner) as Dru Tejada.

Powerfans: Are you curious that Tasha, Saxe, Tariq and the others will be part of the next chapter in the series? Sound out in the comments!