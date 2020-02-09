SIMILAR POSTS

Talk about staying energy.

According to TVLine, Starz has brought three more offshoots of his popular crime game into the green. And the latest offshoots revolve around characters from the original series.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel from the 1990s that traces the early years of Kanan Stark, the first role of executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Power Book IV: Influence will focus on Rashad Tate, the slippery politician Larenz Tate played in the original series as he continues his choppy search for power.

Eventually, Power Book V: Force will follow Joseph Sikora’s Tommy as he “cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror,” according to the official minutes.

The three new additions to Powerverse follow the previously announced Power Book II: Ghost, which will appear a few days after the events of Powers series finale on Sunday (Starz, 8 / 7c). Power Creator Courtney Kemp will act as a showrunner for Book II.

Kemp tells TVLine that the first two spin-offs “have very strong female characters, so I try to push them further than what we had in the original power. The character of Mary (J. Blige) is very strong and interesting, and the same applies to the main characters in the next spin-off. I think women, especially women in color, but all women will really find great inspiration as they watch us move forward. “

Kemp and Jackson together with Mark Canton (Power), Chris Salek, Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich will produce the new offshoots. Lionsgate TV will produce.

Press PLAY on the video at the top of the post to see Starz announce the new power spin-offs.