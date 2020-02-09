James “Ghost” St. Patrick may be the figurehead for murder on the dance floor, but power lives on.

Shortly before the Starz crime drama aired its last episode on Sunday and before Starz announced the green light for another three (!) Power spin-offs, TVLine talked to creator and showrunner Courtney Kemp about choosing a killer, Angela’s absence and what they blew out the ghost murder outtakes not used. (And don’t forget to read the full summary of the final here.)

TVLine | Was it always Tariq who killed Ghost, with Tasha taking the blame? Guide me through the story when you got the idea of ​​what the show would look like.

Well, regarding the superhero rules and the Shakespeare of them, Kim Roots, you know it had to be either Tariq or Tasha, right? Because there is no … you cannot … I mean, who else could kill him ?! (Laughs) Now that Kanan is dead, there was no one left, and I think the audience would have actually come to my house and burned it down if it had been Tommy. Can you imagine how people would have felt? Oh, so robbed. So robbed. So, yes, it would definitely come down on the two. And then I felt like I was at the end of the day – and that could be internalized misogyny, so hold on – I didn’t feel that it would be satisfying for the audience if Tasha killed him, only that ghost would have seen her come , She had no love for him at the time and I felt that Tariq was the only person who would have gotten close enough … because Ghost didn’t understand what he had done, your parents just don’t understand what she was doing just as often I mean, the ultimate decision to kill Ghost is up to her. She says, “I will stop him.” Tariq says, “How?” Tariq didn’t make it up himself. It puts him in the situation. You’re both guilty of murder to some extent, aren’t you? It’s just that she’s at least guilty of conspiracy because she set it up.

TVLine | What will become of Yaz? Where does it land

With grandma. With Estelle.

TVLine | If you only paid rent for a year, I think you will find out in a year.

By the way, how great was it to see Jeffrey Owens? Wasn’t he fabulous?

TVLine | It was great. But it was not surprising – you always have good guest stars.

Yes. I mean, he had had this whole moment, do you remember?

TVLine | Yes, Trader Joe. I remember.

Yes, the moment of trader Joe. So it was time to bring him back. So we’ll bring him back in the future.

TVLine | I heard that you shot all the results of anyone who could have killed Ghost. Is that true?

Yes. All in one night. It was very intense.

TVLine | What was your second favorite after Tariq?

Tommy was amazing. Joe’s performance that no one will ever see was amazing. It was wonderful. But you know, we wouldn’t get Tommy to do that. So none of the actors knew who would do it at that point. They all gave 100 percent because they didn’t know it.

TVLINE | And you’d never be tempted to like her, put her on a deleted role, or something?

I would like Starz to let me. I won’t always win this, you know?

TVLine| Is there someone you wanted to take to the finals that you couldn’t? Or was there a scene you wanted to shoot in the finale that just couldn’t be realized? Did you have anything else on your wish list?

It’s such a big question that nobody else asked me. Go, Kim Roots. Give me five. I wish I could have had more, I think … it would have been nice to have a little more Victor Garber because I feel like Simon is always so tasty. You know, some of my favorite characters – like, for example, Ghost really didn’t cross Kate before he died. That would have been nice. Yes, I have all these favorite characters that I haven’t seen again.

TVLine | Have you ever tried to get Lela Loren back to the finals like Kanan did?

Well, she came back for Ghosts part of the finale, the part (episode 10), but she had no relationship with Tariq, so it wouldn’t make sense:

TVLine | Yes, but that wouldn’t have stopped other shows from doing something similar.

I know, but I have some weird OCD things that I try not to cross certain things over.