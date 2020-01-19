advertisement

So it makes sense that it’s Tommy who will be by his side when Ghost takes his last breath this week. And given Tommy’s mercury nature, it’s also fitting that fiery Mr. Egan spends three quarters of the episode before that moment murdering the very same man he’s crying for.

Read on for the highlights of “It’s All Your Fault.”

AN UPDATE TO ELISA MARIE | The episode is rewound after Tommy kills Benny in his hallway when Egan uses this fake EMT outfit and the fraudulent ambulance to get the body out of his building. He gives the owner of the demolition site a thick stack of cash to smash the vehicle into a small cube and ask no further questions, and … nice to know you, Benny!

Elisa Marie lives with her aunt Dolores (Hi, Younger’s Debi Mazar!), Who assures the girl that her uncle is probably well, although he hasn’t checked in in hours. But Elisa Marie knows better. And after Vincent stops by and installs two bodyguards on the front door – it turns out he’s committed to Dolores’ uncle Carlo, who is a big crime boss – the girl listens to the audio files her father left behind. Dolores comes up to her, notices that there is no point in coating things with sugar, and essentially reads the child’s tort to the child. Elisa Marie says that she recognizes Tommy’s voice on the recordings. “My father was afraid of him. Me too, ”she adds. So Dolores says they’ll do things in-house. Why should the police be involved?

They play the audio for Tariq, who denies knowing Tommy or anyone named Ghost, and says he can’t identify any of the voices. Dolores doesn’t believe a word he says and says in two minutes that he and Tommy worked together the night Proctor was killed in the penthouse. “Tariq is not your girlfriend,” Dolores later said to her niece, and it is true: the teenager immediately runs to Tommy to inform him and tell him about Elisa Marie’s whereabouts.

TASHA’S CLOSE CALL | With all the leaps in time, it’s important to remember that at this moment Tommy is certain that Ghost has either killed LaKeisha himself or ordered the hit. So he goes to the St. Patrick’s press conference near Truth and is ready … to do something? But the security guards immediately recognize him and he goes out. Blanca finds him outside the club, gives him Keisha’s personal belongings, and gives him immunity when he turns Ghost on.

As you may have guessed, Tommy doesn’t put the bait on. But he recognizes the earring he finds in the pocket of Keisha’s belongings: it’s from the same couple that Holly stole from Tasha a long time ago, and it probably proves that Tasha was in his house the night Keisha died was. So Tommy goes to Tasha and gets her out. Yaz and Riq’s mother know she is a fool, but they try to talk to their old friend by showing him the papers Keisha signed to witness the Fed. Tasha asks him to think of the packed suitcases that were waiting in the foyer that night. “Do you think she just had these bags because she didn’t want to go?”

Still, Tasha knows she’s done. She asks Tommy to take care of her children, then turns her back on him and waits for the kill shot. But he goes instead, and she lifts almost dry with relief.

PUTING THE KID IN KIDNAPPING | Ghost and Tommy meet and have a repeat of their biggest hits (“I don’t need you the way you need me,” says Ghost), although it’s news for St. Patrick that Proctor hasn’t really destroyed the recordings. But then people start shooting at them. Tommy assumes it’s Vincent’s boys. In the warehouse, Tommy sees the dead Ghost encountered in a previous episode showing the shootout and realizes that her attackers are an unknown faction. Then he jumps into a car and drives away when someone shoots him.

Shortly, Tommy comes to Dolore’s house, kills the bodyguards, kidnaps Elisa Marie (who was left alone, come on, Aunt Dolores!) And is observed by his mother. At some point there is an angry knock on the door – it is Paz asking him to kill Jamie – and Elisa Marie hears him slip in front of Angela’s grieving sister and call Jamie “Ghost”. Finally he throws her out, then grabs Elisa Marie and drives away with her.

In the car the girl asks him very clearly whether he killed her father or not. He doesn’t answer her, but he says Proctor was a dirty lawyer with lots of enemies. She quickly realizes that he will try to exchange them for the recordings and that it may not turn out well for both of them. You can see Tommy develop a little sympathy and respect for the girl as she talks about her terribly traumatized life. And then 2-bit calls from his prison burner.

Tommy soon learns that Dre killed Black Grimace and was behind the warehouse robbery. And that changes his view of a lot of things. “I was wrong about my brother. Now he’s in trouble and I have to help him, ”explains Egan to his hostage, whom he throws unharmed to her aunt. “Are you going to kill him?” Asks Elisa Marie. “No, I’m going to save him,” he says.

See you, SUCKERS! | Do you know who doesn’t like this new plan? Tariq. Tommy says Ghost didn’t do what Tommy thought, but Tariq counters that he ruined her life anyway. If they save Ghost, Tommy counters, their bizarre triangle of guilt and hatred can be wiped out. “And we can be a family again.” ,

Tommy doesn’t get far before Vincent and his boys box in his car. He ends up killing them all, but the violence prevents him from reaching the truth in time to save Ghost. BUT TOMMY SEES WHO IS DOING, and looks at the balcony where the person appears to be. “Let her go. Let her go.” Ghost whistles as Tommy pulls his gun and aims at the person (whom we don’t see). So: “You?!” Does that mean that Tasha is our trigger woman? To update: Since then I’ve read the captions and found that Ghost, though it sounds like he says, “Let her go.” He says, “Let it go.” Very breathless. My mistake!)

Ghost knows that he will soon become a real fantasy and therefore urges Tommy to leave before police officers show up. Tommy asks his friend / enemy / friend again not to die, but Ghost does, of course. Tommy cries on his body, but then skates before anyone can see him there. He ends up with Kate, where she has nothing but vitriol to spit on her son. “He saw a life beyond Queens and you hated him for it,” she spat, adding that Ghost left both of them in his will and she doesn’t need him anymore.

Since Tommy has nothing and no one to tie him to New York, he cleans up his apartment and plans a fresh start in California. A 2-bit call indicates that a) Dre is dead and b) Spanky has sold him out. So Tommy finds the glasses-primed Primera and kills him right there on the sidewalk in broad daylight.

Tommy’s last errand before leaving town? He goes to Elisa Marie’s house, where she gives him all copies of the recordings that he destroys. She says she knows he killed her father. He says it doesn’t matter, but “If you want to visit me someday, I’ll understand.” As he leaves town, a radio report claims that Tate may take Ghost’s place on Walsh’s ticket.

