Power for the next generation of games

advertisement

Even though the gaming industry is over 70 years old (the first video games appeared in the 1950s), it has undergone an endless development. Driven by changing user requirements, new channels, constant competition and technical innovations, it has become a booming industry. The industry has almost doubled in value from $ 70.6 billion in 2012 to $ 131 billion in 2018, and forecasts indicate that there is no sign that this growth will stop soon. The global value of gambling is estimated at $ 300 billion by 2025.

There are a variety of factors that determine the growth of this industry. New game platforms like Nintendo’s Switch are emerging. The number of people playing games worldwide is expected to increase to 2.73 billion by 2021. Add to that the ongoing adoption of game streaming, which is powered by platforms such as Twitch and YouTube with numerous functions, according to SuperData, more viewers than the combined viewership from HBO, ESPN, Netflix and Hulu. In fact, Netflix recently wrote to shareholders that Fortnite (a popular video game from Epic Games) is more competitive than HBO – “We compete with Fortnite (and lose against Fortnite) more than HBO”.

advertisement

But how can the industry maintain this momentum and continue to offer games that are taking the world by storm?

New technologies such as 5G, cloud, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are ushering in a new phase of innovation, while new business models such as the support of in-game micro payments are already changing the profitability of games. As gaming platforms invest more and more money in expanding their subscriber base and marketing their platforms through digital channels, they also need to invest in the best developers and platforms to create and support the amazing experiences that these exciting new technologies bring to gamers entail.

The importance of data

As 451 Research recently noted, “Orchestration and reconciliation of data, processing and communication qualities of services must be considered. It’s not just about games as a single use case in different environments. “

Massively scalable multiplayer games place high demands on distributed calculations and offer an immediate overview of who is at the top and how often. and how many are at the top. We recently saw several games based on this competitive model that are “viral”, including Pokémon GO and Fortnite, which has led to a significant increase in user numbers. Gaming platforms therefore need a quick transfer of reactions and insights, especially when it comes to the fact that these game trademarks such as “leaderboards” maintain and expand their user base.

This means that real-time analysis of the results and statistics must be provided by players from all over the world, who can also be shared and accessible from different devices. 250 million people play Fortnite – all of this requires a platform with a response time of less than a millisecond and can use geospatial applications to match insights with the right user – which would be next to impossible with a traditional database.

In addition to the importance of fast, instant experiences, game applications need to be able to capture and process large amounts of data in the game, segment game variations, and quickly determine the best performing configurations. This is particularly important for session management, which requires a platform that supports the enormous amount of data generated by user sessions, z When a user logs in to their account, they start where they left off, regardless of where they left off where he is in the world.

De facto industry standard for instant experience

Caching is an important technique used by game developers to reduce the burden on data storage devices such as MySQL, Cassandra and MongoDB while achieving lightning-fast response times. It’s by far the smartest way to deliver real-time content such as graphics, images, thumbnails, music, labels, metadata, tags, and more because of its superior speeds. This enables users to be extremely responsive while navigating their mobile gaming applications, while having minimal resources and minimal overhead for expensive disk-based Rational Relational Database Management System (RDBMS). But what happens if the server fails?

It is important to have a platform that is not only very fast, but also offers functions such as data structure diversity, adaptable expiry date, eviction, intelligent caching via multi-level storage technologies with extremely large amounts of data as well as data persistence and high availability.This can reduce the downtime of a server. A cache continues to grow as a game picks up more and more users, so a highly available cache is critical to ensure that the user experience is not affected by cache failures. Because gaming relies so heavily on providing users with instant experiences, many gaming companies are beginning to use technologies like Redis not only as a caching system but also as a primary database.

Stay at the top with leaderboards

Leaderboards – scoreboards with leaderboards and current scores (or other data points) from leading competitors – are critical to game popularity. In video games, leaderboards from hundreds of thousands or even millions of competitors can be shared at the same time. These have to be constantly updated with new data to keep up with the rapid growth of users. You need gaming platforms to split data in many ways and provide real-time analytics to build leaderboards that matter to users. Developers need a layer of data that can perform read, write, sort, and other important operations at high speed.

In addition, these platforms must also be supported by data structures that can be scaled to millions of users and enable real-time leaderboard access with high availability. In addition, these platforms should allow applications to update leaderboards for players around the world – quickly and seamlessly.

The future of gaming

Today’s video game industry is changing from a product-oriented company to an as-a-service model. The change puts the user experience at the heart of the industry. Companies that want to gain a competitive advantage in the digital world must therefore create unique and dynamic experiences based on first-class platforms in order to promote both customer acquisition and customer loyalty for the next generation of games.

Ryan Powers, director of product marketing at Redis Labs

advertisement