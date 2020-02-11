The Highways Department recently purchased six machines for use on city streets, including a pothole fixer. The pothole fixer carries blue metal and bitumen, mixes them and puts the mixture on.

“The place on the street that is to be repaired has to be cleaned. The machine then pours liquid bitumen emulsion onto the area to be repaired on instruction from the operator. Then the bitumen and blue metal mixed in the machine would be poured into the pothole. A roller would then flatten the surface. Usually the bitumen has to be heated and the macadam mixture has to be produced in the central asphalt plant. However, this is a mobile system that can do its job very quickly, ”said an official source in the department.

“Contractors don’t want to fix small patches. Here we have blue metal and macadam and do not have to rely on the asphalt plant, which is not always in operation, which means that different departments have to wait for the macadam mixture, ”said the official.

The machine would be used to restore sections of road that other authorities have repaired for water, power, internet, and telephone lines. The machine was purchased for £ 72.55 lakh and can cover 100 m² per day. The machine was used in areas in the south and work started at night.

More equipment

The city’s road department, which maintains around 250 km of roads in and around Chennai, has also purchased two street sweepers for £ 100. “Four more sweepers were purchased for use in other state companies. A £ 128 supersucker jet rodding machine was purchased to clean the streets’ rainwater channels maintained by the highways.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.