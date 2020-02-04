Advertisement

With the NBA bargaining deadline fast approaching (February 7), speculation continues to mount over whether the Detroit Pistons will be active or not. One of the names included in potential trade negotiations is Guard Derrick Rose.

As his renaissance game (18.5 points and 5.8 assists per game) continues, other teams are looking to acquire his services to help him make the playoffs, although Rose has declared her preference to stay in Motor City.

Jabari Young of CNBC mentioned a potential comeback for Rose if the Pistons finally decided to treat him:

“In addition, Sixers goalkeeper Zhaire Smith was mentioned in possible packages for Pistons goalkeeper Derrick Rose,” said an Eastern Conference league official.

Originally drafted 16th overall in 2018, Smith has yet to play a meaningful minute with the Sixers due to injury.

– – Quote provided by Jabari Young of CNBC – –

