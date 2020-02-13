WACO, Texas – Waco High School is one of the oldest schools in the district and may experience some much-needed changes in the near future.

However, they can also be a small part of a larger plant plan. The school district has already commissioned architects to search schools for possible renovation work.

Kyle DeBeer, Waco ISD chief of staff, has been hearing about Waco High’s problems for some time.

“We have certainly heard concerns from parents and staff and we see it when we visit campus,” says DeBeer. “There are different areas of the campus that are feeling their age.”

Waco High was built in 1960 and combined its old school population with A.J. Moore and Richland High Schools. University High received a new school building in 2011 and left Waco High in another century.

“It’s just a difference in the educational environment,” says DeBeer. “We want to make sure that as far as possible it doesn’t matter which high school you go to, no matter which middle school you go to, that you have the same great educational experience on every campus in Waco ISD. “

According to DeBeer, the district is in the “early phase” of the facility plan and still has to decide which schools should be modernized.

However, when it’s time to plan a new school, the district won’t be alone in making a decision.

“It will be a community decision. Some administrators in this building won’t decide for themselves, or the board will decide for themselves,” says DeBeer Waco high school and heard from people across the community. “

Waco ISD is expecting a report from the architects in the spring. From there they will decide what the schools need and how urgent the construction work at these locations can be.