Potential meshes undermine new rules

Tony McEntee says players and managers don’t know where they stand with the GAA rule changes in Gaelic football.

Regarding the preview podcast of the Irish Examiner’s Allianz Football League, McEntee said that the implementation of the rules reflected a broader leadership deficit.

“It’s a reflection of where the GAA is right now. We don’t know where we stand. Our rules change daily. The interpretation of the rules is clearly not thought out.

“We have, as far as I can see, a lack of leadership, absolutely no clarity from club or district, and the brand is an example of that.

“It started as a simple marker, kick the ball in and you catch it. Now there is confusion about whether the defenders catch it or catch it forward; the distance involved. What happens if you catch it? four steps? What does the defender do? Will he stay away from you?

“I recently admitted with a man from Down, and he was talking about another Ulster county team that I won’t mention. Their tactics are when you grab the ball from a mark to wrap your arms around you to prevent you from raising your hand so that you cannot take the mark.

“And now I have to believe that you can wait three seconds or four steps before you can lift your hand. This is nonsense.”

Laois manager Mike Quirke pointed out that he has seen four different referees apply four different interpretations of the rules in their preseason matches.

“There is a bit of mud in that if you catch the ball inside the square that has been kicked outside the 45, the whistle sounds and before you raise your hand, the defender cannot touch you for four steps anywhere in the field.

“So if you win the ball inside the big square, you can run your four steps and the defender cannot hit you.

“If the defender tackles you within the four steps, a penalty will be awarded. If the defender hits the ball, he is 20 meters free because it is a technical foul as opposed to a personal foul.”

Former Cork Colm O’Neill attacker wondered if the extension of the goal would be good for the game.

“If it becomes more like Aussie Rules, I have watched one or two Aussie Rules games and they are not very good to see, to be honest. I just think it will slow the game down, especially for inwards.

“If I was a manager, I don’t know if you need to build your game plan around a specific brand? I think you’re the way it is, I don’t know if you need to change your playing style just for the sake of Mark.”

McEntee asked if talking about the brand was “more smoke and mirrors and something else”.

“You are going to watch 25 to 40 attacks in an entire game, depending on who the opponent is, and you will have to worry about three or four characters throughout the game if you have 25 or 30 or 40 chances elsewhere,” he said.

O’Neill also warned of the effect of rules changes at club level: “There will be a pandemonium of people in the crowd who think they know the rules that don’t know the rules and the referees will roar in.”

Quirke added, “I am not a big fan of these rules that must be completely covered at club level. I would have no problem if this brand were part of inter-county football, but not part of club football.”

While Quirke was positive about the sin bin, more flaws were discussed.

In addition to the potential for wasting time, McEntee pointed out the incentive to be steered instead of being immersed in a game on the way to extra time, because teams with a sent man can return to 15 players, but those with a man sin must wait until its ten minutes are served.

