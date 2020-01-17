advertisement

A postman was caught muttering a terrible racist video-surveillance language while waiting for an older man in Manchester to open the door.

In the footage, you can hear the Royal Mail employee saying, “Come on, you black bastard, hurry up. Open your mouth (inaudible).”

advertisement

Then he hums a tune as the door opens before delivering the package.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon (January 14th).

A spokesman for Royal Mail said that they will take a “zero tolerance approach” to racism and initiate an “immediate investigation.”

The house owner, Sardar Singh, 70, did not hear the racist language.

However, the house is equipped with an “intelligent doorbell” that records video and audio material when someone rings the doorbell.

His son Ben Singh was made aware of the record because it is connected to his phone.

The 35-year-old who works in finance said: “It was terrible. My father is an older man. He is quite fragile, he has a walking stick. We were born in Great Britain. I am disgusted, horrified, outraged.

A postman spoke racially when he waited for a man to open the door

“(The postman) would have looked at my father when he said, come on, you black guy.

“I heard it in live time. I was overwhelmed. I went through it again and it’s crystal clear.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“I’m just confused. It’s just unacceptable. The C-word is bad enough. I called 101 service, they think it’s a serious hate crime. I’ve spoken to Royal Mail complaints, they take it seriously.

“(My father) is worried. My father is afraid to open the door.”

A GMP spokesman said: “Around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, police were called to report a hate incident. Investigations are ongoing.”

A spokesman for Royal Mail said: “Royal Mail takes a zero tolerance approach to all forms of abuse, including racism.

“We always expect our employees to deliver the highest standards of behavior when it comes to deliveries and collections.

“We have initiated an immediate investigation into this matter. Once this investigation is completed, we will take the most appropriate action in accordance with our Code of Conduct.”

advertisement