Postcards release second album ‘The Good Soldier’

BEIRUT: “I feel that this album is more angry than sad,” says Julia Sabra, singer and guitarist with Postcards – Libanon’s dream doll, indie-folk and slowcore pioneers. She provides a fruit juice on a rainy Beirut morning in December at a local coffee shop while discussing her band’s second studio album, “The Good Solider.” The air is thick with introspection and atmosphere.

By the way, atmosphere is exactly what Sabra and her two bandmates – guitarist Marwan Tohme and drummer Pascal Semerdjian – do best. Since their establishment in 2013, postcards have established themselves as one of the most exciting exports in their country. Their unique, shoegaze-colored sound, a small army of fervently devoted fans and the fact that they sing in English in a region where the most commercially viable acts of the Arab pop variety are, make their intrigues for fame even more intriguing.

Sabra is soft spoken and eloquent, just like the vocal lines she delivers with vulnerability, discreet calmness and impetuous emotion. The folksy ‘I’ll Be Here in the Morning’ from 2018 was recorded when there were still four band members. They broke up amicably with bass player Rany Bechara shortly after the release of the debut album, which the singer says boosted the dynamics between the three remaining members. “Strangely enough, the fewer people you have, the more powerful the sound is; so now it’s less about complexity and more about the atmosphere you create, “she explains.

One of the most striking aspects of Postcards’ sound is that you can easily assume that they come from somewhere in the American Midwest. (Supplied)

“The first album was a test of something new for all of us, and we felt very comfortable with it,” says Sabra from the first LP, on which they scored a record deal and performances at both local and international festivals, as well as tours in Jordan, Dubai, the UK, France, Portugal, Italy and Germany, and opening places for Beirut and Angus and Julia Stone indie luminaires.

“The second album went a step further and we were able to explore more,” she continues. “We didn’t consciously make it different from the first … we just follow the music, really.” The Good Soldier “is a natural continuation of our sound.”

One of the most striking aspects of Postcards’ sound is that you can easily assume that they come from somewhere in the American Midwest. “I feel like we are expressing ourselves in a different language,” Sabra explains. “Our music is not specifically linked to our region. We live here, we speak Arabic to each other and our friends and families; yes, everything we sing and feel about comes from our environment, but it’s pretty complicated … that dynamic when it comes to language. I think about it every day.

Since their establishment in 2013, postcards have established themselves as one of the most exciting exports in their country. (Supplied)

“We live in a small country, play some kind of music, sing in English,” continues Sabra. “But it’s not like we’re denying where we’re from, or looking down on Eastern / Arabic music or something stupid,” she says, with a little concern about the idea. “I feel that the West, with all its crowds, may be so many things – why can’t it be the same with us?” In other words, artists from the Middle East were not born of a cultural monolith.

“There is a system abroad: you watch a band, listen to their music and you just start to see them,” she says about her band’s international tour experience. “It’s cool to travel there and see people show up; we ask some of them” How did you know about the show? “” Oh, well, they say, “I just listened to your music!” It’s very simple “

It has all been a little different at home. “In Lebanon it used to be something social. You don’t always go to a performance to listen to music, but to hang out … the whole indie-band thing was trendy. In recent years, however, a small but very dedicated audience has emerged, “she says with clear eyes for believers. “Now there’s a real fan base of people listening to the albums and following you – even though it’s 200 people in a performance, they really want to be there and hear the music.”

Postcards played a crowded release show on January 3 in Beirut’s iconic Metro Al Madina theater. (Supplied)

Like all other releases in the Postcards catalog, “The Good Solider” was produced by one of Lebanon’s most productive musical pillars, Fadi Tabbal, for whom Sabra has great respect. “Fadi is the key,” she says from the Tunefork Studios producer. “He makes people aware of what is special about their artistic identity, the sonic universes and soundscapes … he is a perfect mentor because he encourages you to do your best.”

Tabbal has supported Postcards from the start and now manages both the band and their live sound. “It helps that he is also an artist … an encyclopedia of music, a living version of the Oblique Strategies,” Sabra says, comparing Tabbal with the cult card set created by Brian Eno / Peter Schmidt with unconventional, “think outside” the -box ‘creative directions.

Sabra does not underestimate the progress that the band’s second album represents: “It is a step for us to work closely together, to dive deeper into everything, to take more risks. We are more aware of what we do. It is our baby, a very important, emotional statement. ”Her compelling vocals navigate the soaked sonic expansive guitars and bass lines of Tohme, and the hypnotic whirlwind of Semerdjian’s beats and percussion, all enveloped in enchanting synths and ambient passages.

Like all other releases in the Postcards catalog, “The Good Solider” was produced by one of Lebanon’s most productive musical pillars, Fadi Tabbal, for whom Sabra has great respect. (Supplied)

Both the anger and the melancholy that Sabra used to define “The Good Solider” are fully shown on opener “Dead End”, where dramatic, scorching guitars pop up intermittently in the chorus from the auditory sea of ​​loneliness created by the atmospheric instrumentation and The texts of Sabra. The title track is the link between the two halves of the album: “That track is a sort of thesis of the album – it’s a synth-y national anthem, and the big theme is the awareness that things we believe in and that we were taught to believe they are crumbling.

“The good solid is the person who is willing to consider letting go of a life where you live according to what is expected of you – marriage, children and such,” she continues. “Perhaps there is a way to get past this intrinsic patriarchal thing that is so deeply embedded in us.” The Good Solider “is about making your own way, while realizing that it all needs a lot of work and dedication , the kind that not everyone needs. “

In the context of the unrest that often resembles an almost permanent part of life in Lebanon, Sabra says: “We have no other way to process our life and what happens to us and how we think and feel. Making music is a bit of a stand-alone but very therapeutic exercise, and it’s also a representation of who we are at this particular moment – as both people and artists. “

For the time being, postcards are getting ready for what’s to come. They played a crowded release show on January 3 in Beirut’s iconic Metro Al Madina theater. “We are approaching a number of tours; March, June, August and autumn … taking over the world, actually, “she laughs only half jokingly. “We are just happy that the album has been released to the world. From now on it has a different meaning – it is no longer just ours.”

