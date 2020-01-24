Post office renamed as hero in Virginia Beach mass shooting

advertisement

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Ryan Keith Cox is now the name giver of a post office.

On Friday morning, the office near the municipal center was renamed Cox in a ceremony involving local elected officials and the Cox family.

Cox was one of the 12 people who died in the shooting, but witnesses say he helped bring people to safety and saved lives.

“We are so proud of his way of life. We are proud of the way he died and we are so proud of what is happening here today, “said his father Pastor E. Ray Cox.

Representative Elaine Luria helped get a bill through Congress calling for a change of name.

