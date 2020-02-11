Becki Crossley

February 11, 2020

Six-time Grammy-nominated hip-hop star this summer in Hyde Park

Post Malone is the latest headline to be confirmed for the 2020 British Summer Time concert series in London’s Hyde Park. The hip-hop star takes the stage and receives a headline slot on July 2. Tickets for the show will be available on February 14 at 9 a.m. after pre-sale on February 13 at 9 a.m. Sign in below to receive the pre-sale link in your inbox.

Since his debut single ‘White Iverson’ in 2015 with a four-time platinum award, the rapper has been an unstoppable force that creates pop-hit after hit. His second album Beerbongs & Bentleys was released in 2018 and was launched by Hollywood’s Bleeding last year. His third album was awarded platinum after number one on the charts. Among other things, collaborations with the big names DeBaby, Halsey, Future, Meek Mill, Ozzy Osbourne, SZA and Young Thug were carried out.

The British summer time concert series returns for the eighth time in 2020, in which Posty joins the other headlines Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam and Little Mix.

British summer time 2020

Thu 2 Jul – Post Malone

Sat 4 Jul – Small Mix

Sun 5 Jul – Kendrick Lamar

Fri 10 Jul – Pearl Jam

Sat 11 Jul – Taylor Swift

Tickets for Post Malone at BST in Hyde Park will be available from February 14th at 9:00 a.m.