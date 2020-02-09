Post Malone is already covered with ink on most of his body. That doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have a few more vacancies and made some artistic choices to shock people.

His latest picture can be seen in the front right and in the middle of his face. It shows a bit of blood coming from a circular saw on the side of his cheek.

The ink was applied on Friday night and shows how the circular saw or circular saw blade drips with blood on his cheek and gets the design after its show in Kansas City, according to I Heart Radio.

This is a far cry from his first face tattoo, but it could go down as his bloodiest. It wasn’t the only tattoo added on Friday night either. I Heart Radio adds that Malones Road Manager “Posty Co.” would have. tattooed on his wrist.

2020 has been a good year for Malone so far. He started with an unforgettable New Year’s Eve at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve with host Ryan Seacrest. He performed exactly at midnight and had a great time falling off the stage in the middle of the performance. And he typically laughed at it. Malone also debuted with another facial tattoo that night.

He then praised two of the country’s greatest superstars, Keith Urban and Jason Aldean.

“Post has exceeded categorization,” Urban said in a chat with Rolling Stone. “I mean he’s just Post Malone. Really, I think Post to me is just a global rock star. He fits in this category better than anyone else I can think of right now. Except for him. Authenticity , the whole lifestyle. ” Everything is real. It is real. Crazy talent. He writes great songs.

“A song like” Circles “, it’s just a great song,” Urban continued. “Anyone can take an acoustic guitar and play circles. You can sit on the beach and play this song, you know what I mean? It’s just a good song.”

Most recently, Malone performed at a VIP party during the Super Bowl weekend in Miami. There he even smooched with a fan and even let her bite his neck. It’s a good time to be Post Malone.