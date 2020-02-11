London’s already huge American Express gifts BST Hyde Park has just made another massive announcement: Metalhead rapper Post Malone will appear at the summer event this year.

Posty – real name Austin Post – will head the summer series on July 2nd, while Little Mix, Kendrick Lamar, the mighty Pearl Jam and Taylor Swift will appear in the days that follow.

It is not yet known who will join Post Malone in the rest of the cast, but given the famous superstar’s famous friends, it could be any number of bands from our world. Of course, Ozzy Osbourne could be a possible option after the couple recently collaborated on Take What You Want – which The Prince Of Darkness absolutely loved. Green Day has just completed the European leg of their Hella Mega Tour, and Post taught frontman Billie Joe Armstrong how to play beer pong while they were hanging out recently. A guest appearance by the punk rock icon would be great. It also looks like Yungblud is releasing a new song with the rapper this year, and no doubt the alternative Doncaster star would also be a great addition to the Hyde Park line-up. In addition, BST will currently have twenty-one pilots in Europe, and Post Malone was at Leeds Festival last year. Could there be something there?

While we still don’t know who will play on Post Malone on July 2nd, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on it. Regarding BST Hyde Park’s Pearl Jam Day – which is already sold out – Pixies and White Reaper will accompany the band. But there will also be more bands here, with the event hosting “a full supporting cast across several stages”.

Tickets for Post Malone on American Express will be available for sale at BST Hyde Park at 9:00 AM on Friday (coincidentally on Valentine’s Day).