Once an Olive Garden fan, always an Olive Garden fan. Post Malone surprised guests at an Italian chain outpost in Indianapolis earlier this month and appeared to be an exemplary patron.

Post Malones craziest food moments

The 24-year-old “Circles” rapper (real name Austin Post) was on Saturday, February 8th, as part of his current concert tour in the city’s Midwest. Before the New York native came on stage that evening, he stopped by his favorite restaurant chain for something to eat.

The post arrived at the restaurant around 4:30 p.m. Local time with a small retinue that kept him relatively hidden from the restaurant’s other customers.

“After dinner, security took him out of the side door and pulled the blinds down so we couldn’t see him,” said Margo Blair Harczynski, a resident of Indianapolis, the Indy Star. “Of course I’m brave and I walked out the front door and around the building to see him.”

With her grandchildren in tow, Harczynski caught up with the musician and was able to talk to him briefly before taking some pictures. “Mail was so polite from the bottom of my heart,” she recalled. “All I said was” Yes Ma’am “,” No Ma’am “.”

The Grammy nominee’s love for Olive Garden is well documented. In October 2018 he took Olive Garden Jungfrau Jimmy Fallon for dinner at the chain’s Times Square in New York City and trained the Saturday Night Live Alum, 45, in everything from Olive Garden’s unlimited free salad to his delicious croutons.

The strangest postmates of the stars

The LOL-worthy outing was filmed and broadcast as a segment on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “I’ll show you how to make the Post-Malone-style Olive Garden bread stick,” the crooner “Congratulations” said to his meal companion as he unpacked a butter packet. “What you want to do is eat a little something, that’s it. It wasn’t the best thing you’ve ever had, but now take your butter knife. Cut about two millimeters of butter (and) and just put it on. “

Post ordered two extra crispy chicken and parmesan starters for the couple, with rigatoni instead of spaghetti, and Fallon was so overwhelmed by the food that he clapped.

Stars who worked in fast food

In July 2017, Post posted his love for Olive Garden on social media when he tweeted: “I just landed in Rome, where is the Olive Garden?”

Listen to Us Weekly’s hot Hollywood on Spotify as Us editors break the hottest entertainment news every week!

