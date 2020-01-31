Advertisement

The United Kingdom will also be able to start trade negotiations with countries around the world, the Prime Minister’s statement said.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet on Friday that work would begin immediately after Brexit to address imbalances across the UK and to negotiate new trade agreements, a statement from his office said.

“The Prime Minister initially said that today we are opening a new chapter in the history of the United Kingdom, opening a page on the division over the past three and a half years, and going full force to bring the nation together and improve opportunities for all,” it said in the statement.

“The cabinet discussed the government’s future trade agenda, which includes the search for a Canadian-style free trade agreement with the EU. As of tomorrow, the UK can also begin trade negotiations with countries around the world – with the aim of achieving 80% of ours Trade is covered by free trade agreements within 3 years. “

