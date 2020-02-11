A baseball sits in the dirt after the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres game at Nationals Park on May 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr / Getty Images)

Major League Baseball needed a distraction. Something that distracts us from the dirty Astros and the reinstatement of Pete Rose.

So did you hear about the possible playoff changes?

According to a New York Post report, MLB officials are considering a full post-season revision that could take effect in 2022. Here are the important details:

1. The postseason would expand to 14 teams. The field would show three division winners and four jokers in each league.

Reaction: Until 1995, MLB had no more than four playoff teams in one season. This would mean an increase of 10 playoff berths in less than three decades. This is a blatant money game that was designed to charge higher fees for TV rights in the near future. This completely mocks the importance of a season with 162 games, a marathon run that is no longer needed to sort out the unworthy.

Second There would be no more playoffs.

Reaction: Good. One-game playoffs are an affront to everything baseball stands for, where teams can play relentlessly for six months and then drop out in a single afternoon.

Third The best team in each league receives a goodbye in the first round. The other 12 teams take part in the Best of 3 series. “

Reaction: A new concept that makes the elite teams play hard in September. Only the teams with the best records risk losing their lead. Seeds # 1 are granted 4 to 5 full rest days, and that’s not always good for a calibrated pitching staff. Or rackets that were locked up at the end of the season. There is a fine line between rust and calm, and the best teams could be punished under this system.

4th The remaining two division winners in each league choose their playoff opponents. You choose from a pool of three placeholders with the worst results. The second best league winner receives the first choice. The third best division winner chooses from the remaining two placeholders.

The remaining wildcard team is then redirected to play the wildcard team with the best record.

Reaction: Genius. Imagine the built-in drama that comes with choosing your opponent. It will be live reality television and the illness that results from the choice of the opponent is noticeable.

Imagine the press conferences where players and coaches can no longer deny who they really want to meet in the postseason. Everything is there for everyone to see. Players and teams claim that they are not respected and this time nobody will roll their eyes.

This goes without saying, especially in times of trolling and trash talking around the clock between teams, players and fans.

The timing of the leak is suspicious. With the Cactus and Grapefruit leagues set to open their doors in the clubhouse, it appears that MLB needs a new narrative that reporters can playfully chew through in the early days of spring training. This will help to distract attention.

In Florida, Astro’s remorse is given a lot of attention when there are real excuses. The same goes for the Red Sox, and how one of the sport’s richest teams traded a generation player to avoid paying a luxury tax. The mood of the Yankees will also be a problem, a team that feels most cheated by Operation Codebreaker.

In Arizona, it will be whether the Dodgers can win 120 games and whether an all-star team made up of other Cactus League teams is the same as the super team in Los Angeles.

Most of the overarching stories are not good. It’s about asterisks, stolen championships, a clubhouse code that makes a rat worse than an imposter, and players who weren’t punished for seriously damaging the game’s integrity.

Oh, and a former player (Mike Bolinger) who is now suing the Astros for damaging his career chart, a player who claims the Astros ended his career with her dirty cheating.

Reaction: On Monday afternoon, Bud Selig was on trend on Twitter. This will tell you what most people think of this new playoff proposal and what Rob Manfred has to do during another MLB scandal.

You can reach Bickley at [email protected] Listen to Bickley & Marotta on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station.