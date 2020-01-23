'Possessor': Brandon Cronenberg on his crazy body swap horror film at Sundance [Interview]

advertisement

This Saturday, January 25th, young filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg (Antiviral) returns to the festival scene with his science fiction indie, owner, which will celebrate its world premiere at the renowned Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Brandon, son of the legendary Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg, goes his own way in the horror world. With Possessor, he makes a dark and creepy indie film while worshiping his roots with insane body horror and extreme ultra-violence.

In the film, Mandy and The Grudge play the leading role Andrea Riseborough plays Tasya Vos, a sales representative who uses brain implant technology to inhabit other people’s bodies and induce them to commit murders for the good of the company. If something goes wrong with a routine job, she is trapped in a man (Christopher Abbott) whose identity threatens to wipe out their own.

In the work of recent years, Cronenberg Bloody Disgusting says that Possessor emerged from the concept of self-reflection and the question of whether you could be your own fraud.

“I think first I wanted to make a film about a character who may or may not be a cheater in her own life. “ he explained to Bloody a few days before its world premiere. “I wanted to investigate how we have to build and maintain identities in order to function consciously or subconsciously, how action and the creation of character and narrative are fundamental to our actions.

“So the film was created more in the domestic scenes than in the thriller elements – someone wakes up in their apartment and maybe they are someone else, and what does that mean in the end? There was too much going on in my first draft because I had ideas while developing Antiviral. I divided it into two scripts and one of them became a possessor. “

While many immediately want to compare Possessor with films like Inception, Cronenberg tells us that his film is actually more in line with body swap comedies.

“I think that Possessor is at most loosely related to Inception. It is true that both touch the idea that aspects of a person’s will and desires may arise outside of them, but Structurally, my film is probably more about body swap comedies. “ he explained. “Possessor also focuses more on what it means to play a human figure, on the conflict between inner and outer identity and on how these two things are imposed on us in some way.”

Possessor is actually quite complicated when it comes to dealing with the body-swapping aspects of the film, because it follows star Andrea Riseborough, who plays an agent who pretends to be the character of another actor. In the same sense, actor Christopher Abbott appears both as his character and that of Riseborough.

“Andrea Riseborough and Christopher Abbott are the main characters of Possessor, and for most of the film they play essentially the same character, which sometimes also pretends to be a different character,” Cronenberg explains more eloquently than I could ever do. “I was very lucky to be able to work with them because of course they are both fantastic actors and they made this part of my job easy for me. I really can’t overdo how good it was to have her in the film. I understand that they checked each other and worked on certain details while filming, but from my point of view on the set it was a pretty organic process. I had some ideas on how the different versions of the character could fit together, and we discussed them beforehand. Then Chris and Andrea brought their own ideas into this structure and we built them together. “

The strange is just one of the big aspects of the film; The owner is bloody damned from the walls and is trying to be terrified. As the son of David Cronenberg, I wondered where the excess violence came from.

“I find it less disturbing when violence is explicit in the film” says Cronenberg, “because it plays as terribly as real violence is terrible. It’s much more worrying to watch a PG-13 action film in which the hero shoots at two hundred anonymous characters who don’t bleed. In Possessor in particular, violence is also very narrative. Without giving away too much, The different approaches to representation relate directly to character psychology. At the same time it is played where the audience is in relation to the subjective or objective state of a particular moment.

“Most of the effects scenes in Possessor were either very practical (all hallucination scenes were created with in-camera effects) or mostly practical with cleanups (some of the violence involved removing bloodlines, touching up, blade lengthening, etc.). etc., but only to polish what we did on the set. “” This was partly possible because we had it Dan Martin Making effects for us that you might know from his previous work is a really incredible artist. You can film Dan’s fake heads from about an inch away and they go away completely! And I was lucky enough to work with Karim Hussain (Picture below, right) again as my cameraman, who is extremely talented and innovative and was one of my most important employees from the beginning. We literally spent years developing different camera effects and tricks for these scenes before the shoot. We also had Derek Liscoumb and his physical effects team make a few unusual items (an acoustic levitator that we can use to practically levitate particles, and a fountain that “freezes” water in the camera using sound waves).

“I should say we worked with an extremely good UK VFX company called Milk,” he adds. “Apart from the work mentioned above, in some cases they also made improvements and created a VR sequence for us.”

He couldn’t find a lot of direct inspiration, but Cronenberg told us they did Watch some Argento films while we developed Possessor, especially Opera, “

Next up?

“I am currently developing a space horror film called Dragon, which I hope will have more news soon, “

Watch out for Meagan’s criticism of possessor at the Sundance Film Festival next weekend. Well Go USA will release the film later this year.

