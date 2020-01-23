advertisement

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – Barcelona coach Quique Setién is still new and has found his way.

Lionel Messi scored a 1-0 win over Granada in the Spanish league in the Setien debut on Sunday in the 76th minute. Since Messi paused three days later, the team needed two late goals from Antoine Griezmann to reach the better third division side Ibiza 2-1 in the Copa del Rey.

Given the difficulties against more accessible rivals, Barcelona face a really tough test in Valencia on Saturday.

Setién was hired last week to replace Ernesto Valverde in the first mid-season coaching change since 2003. Barcelona had won championships twice in a row and was still at the top of the table under Valverde after his dismissal, but the club was looking for the rediscovery of the offensive style that Setién has always admired and applied to his teams.

However, the first results are inconsistent.

The team increased their passports and the time they held the ball. His 82% ownership of Granada almost matched the 84% record set by Barcelona in 2011.

But that has to bring more chances and goals.

Setién prevailed against Messi, defender Gerard Pique and midfielder Sergio Busquets against Ibiza – a player Setién said is essential for Barcelona. With Clement Lenglet as the only central defender, flanked by Sergi Roberto and Junior Firpo, who are both better attackers than defenders, the coach experimented with a three-man defense.

The result was a Barcelona team that was fragile in defense and took over an hour to get a shot into the goal. Barcelona even needed a bit of luck to get past Ibiza in an artificial turf match on the Balearic Island. The home team had saved a goal for a foul and scored a post shot 1-0.

“We were inaccurate with the ball. It was difficult for us. We didn’t feel comfortable, ”said Setien. “We have to improve and talked about it. We had no control over the game. We let them out too easily in counter-attacks and have the opportunity to attack us. We weren’t patient and didn’t have the precision we needed. “

Griezmann is the only member of Barcelona who got a boost from the match.

The French attacker is in his first season in Barcelona after being transferred by rival Atlético Madrid in July for 120 million euros. But after Messi left and Luis Suárez was injured, Griezmann saved Barcelona from a painful early retirement. His season record of 11 goals in 27 games also shows his significant contributions to his new club as a support player for Messi.

For Griezmann, it is a matter of the team adapting spontaneously to Setién’s plan.

“It’s a new system and we have to get used to it and keep working,” said Griezmann. “Every game has its difficulties. We have to have confidence in ourselves when we have the ball, create opportunities, attack and gradually learn our coach’s new tactics. “

Barcelona’s trips to Valencia usually offer tight competitions. Barcelona played 1-1 in Valencia last season. But when the two teams met for the last time, Barcelona beat Camp Valencia 5-2 to Valencia.

